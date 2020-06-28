Rent Calculator
Last updated September 2 2019 at 1:12 PM
3266 Lupine Dr
3266 Lupine Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3266 Lupine Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46224
North High School
Amenities
in unit laundry
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice condo at Meadowlane - Property Id: 149478
Nice condo
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149478p
Property Id 149478
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5106755)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3266 Lupine Dr have any available units?
3266 Lupine Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3266 Lupine Dr have?
Some of 3266 Lupine Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3266 Lupine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3266 Lupine Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3266 Lupine Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3266 Lupine Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3266 Lupine Dr offer parking?
No, 3266 Lupine Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3266 Lupine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3266 Lupine Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3266 Lupine Dr have a pool?
No, 3266 Lupine Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3266 Lupine Dr have accessible units?
No, 3266 Lupine Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3266 Lupine Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3266 Lupine Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
