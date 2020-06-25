Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3266 Davis Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3266 Davis Drive
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:44 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3266 Davis Drive
3266 Davis Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Mars Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3266 Davis Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Mars Hill
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Decatur Twp - 3 BR ranch - Three bedroom, 1.5 bath, one story home near Mann Rd & Kentucky Ave.
AC, gas heat, garage. Over 1400 square feet.
(RLNE2741510)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3266 Davis Drive have any available units?
3266 Davis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3266 Davis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3266 Davis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3266 Davis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3266 Davis Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3266 Davis Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3266 Davis Drive offers parking.
Does 3266 Davis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3266 Davis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3266 Davis Drive have a pool?
No, 3266 Davis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3266 Davis Drive have accessible units?
No, 3266 Davis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3266 Davis Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3266 Davis Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3266 Davis Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3266 Davis Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
College Courts of Nora
9301 Yale Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Historic Marcy Village
4555 Marcy Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46205
The Continental Towers at Vermont Place
410 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Circa
617 North College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Seasons of Carmel
9815 Seasons West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46280
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College