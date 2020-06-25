All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:44 PM

3266 Davis Drive

3266 Davis Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3266 Davis Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Mars Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Decatur Twp - 3 BR ranch - Three bedroom, 1.5 bath, one story home near Mann Rd & Kentucky Ave.
AC, gas heat, garage. Over 1400 square feet.

(RLNE2741510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3266 Davis Drive have any available units?
3266 Davis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3266 Davis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3266 Davis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3266 Davis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3266 Davis Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3266 Davis Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3266 Davis Drive offers parking.
Does 3266 Davis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3266 Davis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3266 Davis Drive have a pool?
No, 3266 Davis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3266 Davis Drive have accessible units?
No, 3266 Davis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3266 Davis Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3266 Davis Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3266 Davis Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3266 Davis Drive has units with air conditioning.
