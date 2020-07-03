Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3261 Ralston Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3261 Ralston Avenue
3261 Ralston Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3261 Ralston Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Martindale - Brightwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rental Terms: Rent: $525, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $525
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3261 Ralston Avenue have any available units?
3261 Ralston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3261 Ralston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3261 Ralston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3261 Ralston Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3261 Ralston Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3261 Ralston Avenue offer parking?
No, 3261 Ralston Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3261 Ralston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3261 Ralston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3261 Ralston Avenue have a pool?
No, 3261 Ralston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3261 Ralston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3261 Ralston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3261 Ralston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3261 Ralston Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3261 Ralston Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3261 Ralston Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
