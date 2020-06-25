All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 10 2019 at 5:58 PM

3260 Wellington Avenue

3260 Wellington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3260 Wellington Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details

This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home has a newly upgraded bathroom, new flooring, and has plenty of space throughout. It has a 1 car attached garage, a covered porch, and a privacy fenced in back yard. This is a new listing and won't last long! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3260 Wellington Avenue have any available units?
3260 Wellington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3260 Wellington Avenue have?
Some of 3260 Wellington Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3260 Wellington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3260 Wellington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3260 Wellington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3260 Wellington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3260 Wellington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3260 Wellington Avenue offers parking.
Does 3260 Wellington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3260 Wellington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3260 Wellington Avenue have a pool?
No, 3260 Wellington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3260 Wellington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3260 Wellington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3260 Wellington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3260 Wellington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
