Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
326 W 41st St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

326 W 41st St

326 West 41st Street · No Longer Available
Location

326 West 41st Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Butler - Tarkington

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Upstairs Unit in newly renovated duplex in Butler Tarkington neighborhood.
3 Bed, 2 Full Bath! Property comes with a stove, fridge, W/D hookups, Central Air and off street parking in back!
Tenant responsible for all utilities.
Cats and small dogs allowed at Property Managers discretion, with a one-time non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet, 2 pet max.

*Winter Special - Application Fee Rebate upon Move In!

*Property Manager offering DISCOUNTED RENT for longer lease term (18-24 mo)*

**To view property, click "Contact Us" on the top of our website fshouses.com to submit an inquiry, or call the office. Our leasing agents will contact you the same or next business day to schedule a showing. www.fshouses.com/contact-us/**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 W 41st St have any available units?
326 W 41st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 326 W 41st St have?
Some of 326 W 41st St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 W 41st St currently offering any rent specials?
326 W 41st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 W 41st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 326 W 41st St is pet friendly.
Does 326 W 41st St offer parking?
No, 326 W 41st St does not offer parking.
Does 326 W 41st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 326 W 41st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 W 41st St have a pool?
No, 326 W 41st St does not have a pool.
Does 326 W 41st St have accessible units?
No, 326 W 41st St does not have accessible units.
Does 326 W 41st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 326 W 41st St does not have units with dishwashers.
