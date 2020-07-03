All apartments in Indianapolis
3256 W Mooresville Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3256 W Mooresville Rd

3256 West Mooresville Road · No Longer Available
Indianapolis
Mars Hill
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

3256 West Mooresville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Mars Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FREE APPLICATION for 3256 W Mooresville Rd Indianapolis, IN!!!

COMING SOON!!! VIEW THIS HOME STARTING SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 2, 2019 ON A SELF-GUIDED TOUR!!! See below to find out how!

This great 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home on Indy's Southwest side features a great layout, and new flooring in the living room, hallway, and bedrooms. The unit comes equipped with the stove and refrigerator. Washer and dryer hookups are in the unit. The home offers a backyard that is great for a family and designated parking in the front of the home. It is in walking distance to the newly built Bel-Aire Family Center which includes a splash pad and is in walking distance to neighborhood elementary school and restaurants.

Please Note: Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Pets are allowed with additional fees and restrictions. Smoking is not allowed in the unit. Renters insurance required.

Application - FREE APPLICATION for 3256 W Mooresville Rd Indianapolis, IN!!!

To view the home, register with Rently using the link below to schedule a time:
https://secure.rently.com/properties/827304?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3256 W Mooresville Rd have any available units?
3256 W Mooresville Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3256 W Mooresville Rd have?
Some of 3256 W Mooresville Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3256 W Mooresville Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3256 W Mooresville Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3256 W Mooresville Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3256 W Mooresville Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3256 W Mooresville Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3256 W Mooresville Rd offers parking.
Does 3256 W Mooresville Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3256 W Mooresville Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3256 W Mooresville Rd have a pool?
No, 3256 W Mooresville Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3256 W Mooresville Rd have accessible units?
No, 3256 W Mooresville Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3256 W Mooresville Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3256 W Mooresville Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

