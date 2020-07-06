All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3256 Abaca Court

3256 Abaca Court · No Longer Available
Location

3256 Abaca Court, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Southeast Indianapolis

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,000 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful hardwood, tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all white appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private fully fenced in back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3256 Abaca Court have any available units?
3256 Abaca Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3256 Abaca Court have?
Some of 3256 Abaca Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3256 Abaca Court currently offering any rent specials?
3256 Abaca Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3256 Abaca Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3256 Abaca Court is pet friendly.
Does 3256 Abaca Court offer parking?
Yes, 3256 Abaca Court offers parking.
Does 3256 Abaca Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3256 Abaca Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3256 Abaca Court have a pool?
No, 3256 Abaca Court does not have a pool.
Does 3256 Abaca Court have accessible units?
No, 3256 Abaca Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3256 Abaca Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3256 Abaca Court does not have units with dishwashers.

