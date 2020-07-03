All apartments in Indianapolis
3252 W Mooresville Rd
3252 W Mooresville Rd

3252 West Mooresville Road · No Longer Available
Location

3252 West Mooresville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Mars Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW!!! VIEW IT ON A SELF-GUIDED TOUR!!! See below to find out how!

This great 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home on Indy's Southwest side features a great layout, hardwood floors in the living room, hallway, and bedrooms. The unit comes equipped with the stove and refrigerator. Washer and dryer hookups are in the unit. The home offers a backyard that is great for a family and designated parking in the front of the home. It is in walking distance to the newly built Bel-Aire Family Center which includes a splash pad and is in walking distance to neighborhood elementary school and restaurants.

Please Note: Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Pets are allowed with additional fees and restrictions. Smoking is not allowed in the unit and can result in lease termination.

Application - $50/Adult:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=988217361

To view the home, register with Rently using the link below to schedule a time:
https://secure.rently.com/properties/726658?source=marketing

To find out more info about our rental process, fees, and this home:
http://www.ethositypropertymanagement.com/rental-search/

Call Ethosity Property Management for details - 888.212.3764, option 2

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3252 W Mooresville Rd have any available units?
3252 W Mooresville Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3252 W Mooresville Rd have?
Some of 3252 W Mooresville Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3252 W Mooresville Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3252 W Mooresville Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3252 W Mooresville Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3252 W Mooresville Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3252 W Mooresville Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3252 W Mooresville Rd offers parking.
Does 3252 W Mooresville Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3252 W Mooresville Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3252 W Mooresville Rd have a pool?
No, 3252 W Mooresville Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3252 W Mooresville Rd have accessible units?
No, 3252 W Mooresville Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3252 W Mooresville Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3252 W Mooresville Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

