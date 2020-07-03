Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FREE APPLICATION for 3250 W Mooresville Rd Indianapolis, IN!!!



AVAILABLE NOW!!! VIEW IT ON A SELF-GUIDED TOUR!!! See below to find out how!



This great 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home on Indy's Southwest side features a great layout, hardwood floors in the living room, hallway, and bedrooms. The unit comes equipped with the stove and refrigerator. Washer and dryer hookups are in the unit. The home offers a backyard that is great for a family and designated parking in the front of the home. It is in walking distance to the newly built Bel-Aire Family Center which includes a splash pad and is in walking distance to neighborhood elementary school and restaurants.



Please Note: Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Pets are allowed with additional fees and restrictions. Smoking is not allowed in the unit. Renters insurance required.



Application - FREE APPLICATION for 3250 W Mooresville Rd Indianapolis, IN!!!

https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=988217360



To view the home, register with Rently using the link below to schedule a time:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/783457?source=marketing



Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.

www.EthosityPM.com



Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2



*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*