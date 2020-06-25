All apartments in Indianapolis
325 Pacific Street

Location

325 Pacific Street, Indianapolis, IN 46227
North Perry

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Super cozy affordable two bedroom, one bath half of duplex. Private off-street parking. Close to shopping, downtown, colleges. Move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Pacific Street have any available units?
325 Pacific Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 Pacific Street have?
Some of 325 Pacific Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Pacific Street currently offering any rent specials?
325 Pacific Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Pacific Street pet-friendly?
No, 325 Pacific Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 325 Pacific Street offer parking?
Yes, 325 Pacific Street offers parking.
Does 325 Pacific Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 Pacific Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Pacific Street have a pool?
No, 325 Pacific Street does not have a pool.
Does 325 Pacific Street have accessible units?
No, 325 Pacific Street does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Pacific Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 Pacific Street does not have units with dishwashers.
