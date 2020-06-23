All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3246 N Graceland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3246 N Graceland Avenue
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

3246 N Graceland Avenue

3246 Graceland Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Northwest - Riverside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3246 Graceland Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Newly Remodeled Three Bedroom - Great Remodeled 3BR home in the heart of a strong redevelopment area. Kitchen is fully remodeled with new granite counter tops and cabinets, stainless steel appliances, new tile flooring and main floor laundry. Home also includes includes breakfast room off kitchen. Bathroom is fully remodeled with tile shower, granite top, beautiful vanity and tile flooring. Bedrooms are large and upper bedroom has room to expand into the attic. Enjoy the enclosed front 4 season patio. All new double hung vinyl windows and new entry doors throughout. Close to downtown. Please email pat@discoverpmg.com to schedule a time to view.

(RLNE4925080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3246 N Graceland Avenue have any available units?
3246 N Graceland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3246 N Graceland Avenue have?
Some of 3246 N Graceland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3246 N Graceland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3246 N Graceland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3246 N Graceland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3246 N Graceland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3246 N Graceland Avenue offer parking?
No, 3246 N Graceland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3246 N Graceland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3246 N Graceland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3246 N Graceland Avenue have a pool?
No, 3246 N Graceland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3246 N Graceland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3246 N Graceland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3246 N Graceland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3246 N Graceland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Fisherman's Village Apartments
2975 Coast Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The Jameson
1808 Century Way
Indianapolis, IN 46260
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College