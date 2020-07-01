All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3245 Winthrop Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3245 Winthrop Avenue
Last updated May 12 2020 at 2:55 PM

3245 Winthrop Avenue

3245 Winthrop Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Martindale - Brightwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3245 Winthrop Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Martindale - Brightwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1364635

A coveted rental townhouse in Martindale Brightwood! Your next home includes:

2 bed 1 bath duplex. Hard surface floors throughout. New paint. Central air. Washer dryer hook ups.

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

This property comes in as-is condition.

|Amenities: Wood flooring,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3245 Winthrop Avenue have any available units?
3245 Winthrop Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3245 Winthrop Avenue have?
Some of 3245 Winthrop Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3245 Winthrop Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3245 Winthrop Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3245 Winthrop Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3245 Winthrop Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3245 Winthrop Avenue offer parking?
No, 3245 Winthrop Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3245 Winthrop Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3245 Winthrop Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3245 Winthrop Avenue have a pool?
No, 3245 Winthrop Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3245 Winthrop Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3245 Winthrop Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3245 Winthrop Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3245 Winthrop Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Cities for Families 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Penrose On Mass
530 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Summit at Keystone
6630 Glenbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College