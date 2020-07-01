3245 Winthrop Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A coveted rental townhouse in Martindale Brightwood! Your next home includes:



2 bed 1 bath duplex. Hard surface floors throughout. New paint. Central air. Washer dryer hook ups.



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.



This property comes in as-is condition.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.