Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3244 Eastbrooke Circle

3244 Eastbrooke Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3244 Eastbrooke Circle, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN BEFORE JANUARY 5TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT!

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home features a cozy living room, family room, cook-friendly kitchen, hardwood floors in living room and family room, and much more!! Come and make this home yours before the holidays!

Pets may be allowed with owner's approval and additional fees.

To register for your self-guided tour today, apply for this home, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis:
Visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/

Not currently accepting Section 8

Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3244 Eastbrooke Circle have any available units?
3244 Eastbrooke Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3244 Eastbrooke Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3244 Eastbrooke Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3244 Eastbrooke Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3244 Eastbrooke Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3244 Eastbrooke Circle offer parking?
No, 3244 Eastbrooke Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3244 Eastbrooke Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3244 Eastbrooke Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3244 Eastbrooke Circle have a pool?
No, 3244 Eastbrooke Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3244 Eastbrooke Circle have accessible units?
No, 3244 Eastbrooke Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3244 Eastbrooke Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3244 Eastbrooke Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3244 Eastbrooke Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3244 Eastbrooke Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
