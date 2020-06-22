All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3243 Wellington Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3243 Wellington Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3243 Wellington Ave

3243 Wellington Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3243 Wellington Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
This lovely bungalow is nestled on Wellington Ave. It boasts brand new carpets, fresh paint, and a garage! Call today for your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3243 Wellington Ave have any available units?
3243 Wellington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3243 Wellington Ave have?
Some of 3243 Wellington Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3243 Wellington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3243 Wellington Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3243 Wellington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3243 Wellington Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3243 Wellington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3243 Wellington Ave does offer parking.
Does 3243 Wellington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3243 Wellington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3243 Wellington Ave have a pool?
No, 3243 Wellington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3243 Wellington Ave have accessible units?
No, 3243 Wellington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3243 Wellington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3243 Wellington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
College Courts of Nora
9301 Yale Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Community Place Apartments
1201 Community Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46227
The MK
5858 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN
9414 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Braeburn Village Apartments
2170 Braeburn East Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46219

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College