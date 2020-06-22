Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3243 Wellington Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3243 Wellington Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3243 Wellington Ave
3243 Wellington Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3243 Wellington Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
This lovely bungalow is nestled on Wellington Ave. It boasts brand new carpets, fresh paint, and a garage! Call today for your showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3243 Wellington Ave have any available units?
3243 Wellington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3243 Wellington Ave have?
Some of 3243 Wellington Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3243 Wellington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3243 Wellington Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3243 Wellington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3243 Wellington Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3243 Wellington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3243 Wellington Ave does offer parking.
Does 3243 Wellington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3243 Wellington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3243 Wellington Ave have a pool?
No, 3243 Wellington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3243 Wellington Ave have accessible units?
No, 3243 Wellington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3243 Wellington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3243 Wellington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
College Courts of Nora
9301 Yale Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Community Place Apartments
1201 Community Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46227
The MK
5858 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN
9414 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Braeburn Village Apartments
2170 Braeburn East Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College