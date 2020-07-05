All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3243 Maumee Ct

3243 Maumee Court · No Longer Available
Location

3243 Maumee Court, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
EAST//WARREN TOWNSHIP
3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 2 CAR GARAGE
Great ranch home with open floor plan and easy maintenance flooring! Great eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Call today for a showing!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3243 Maumee Ct have any available units?
3243 Maumee Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3243 Maumee Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3243 Maumee Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3243 Maumee Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3243 Maumee Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3243 Maumee Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3243 Maumee Ct offers parking.
Does 3243 Maumee Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3243 Maumee Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3243 Maumee Ct have a pool?
No, 3243 Maumee Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3243 Maumee Ct have accessible units?
No, 3243 Maumee Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3243 Maumee Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3243 Maumee Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3243 Maumee Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3243 Maumee Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

