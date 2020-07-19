3242 Welch Dr

3242 Welch Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46224 Eagledale
Beautiful 3 bedroom one bath home in Speedway area. Property has been updated with new flooring and fresh paint. You'll enjoy the backyard and home features a car port. Application fee $35. Security deposit $825.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
