3242 Welch Dr

3242 Welch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3242 Welch Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46224
Eagledale

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Beautiful 3 bedroom one bath home in Speedway area. Property has been updated with new flooring and fresh paint. You'll enjoy the backyard and home features a car port. Application fee $35. Security deposit $825.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3242 Welch Dr have any available units?
3242 Welch Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3242 Welch Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3242 Welch Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3242 Welch Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3242 Welch Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3242 Welch Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3242 Welch Dr offers parking.
Does 3242 Welch Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3242 Welch Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3242 Welch Dr have a pool?
No, 3242 Welch Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3242 Welch Dr have accessible units?
No, 3242 Welch Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3242 Welch Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3242 Welch Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3242 Welch Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3242 Welch Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
