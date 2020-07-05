All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated October 5 2019 at 12:09 AM

3240 Crestwell Drive

3240 Crestwell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3240 Crestwell Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46268
Augusta-New Augusta

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome home to this spacious 3 bedroom home with a large loft and unfinished basement. This home has all new flooring and paint.

***Receive 1/2 off the first month's rent if leased by 10/15/2019***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3240 Crestwell Drive have any available units?
3240 Crestwell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3240 Crestwell Drive have?
Some of 3240 Crestwell Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3240 Crestwell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3240 Crestwell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3240 Crestwell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3240 Crestwell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3240 Crestwell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3240 Crestwell Drive offers parking.
Does 3240 Crestwell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3240 Crestwell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3240 Crestwell Drive have a pool?
No, 3240 Crestwell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3240 Crestwell Drive have accessible units?
No, 3240 Crestwell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3240 Crestwell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3240 Crestwell Drive has units with dishwashers.

