Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3237 Voigt Dr
Last updated February 5 2020 at 11:43 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3237 Voigt Dr
3237 Voigt Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3237 Voigt Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46224
North High School
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WEST//WAYNE TOWNSHIP
3 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM 1 CAR GARAGE
Beautiful ranch in a nice area. Easy maintenance flooring and a large yard. Call today to schedule a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3237 Voigt Dr have any available units?
3237 Voigt Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3237 Voigt Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3237 Voigt Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3237 Voigt Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3237 Voigt Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3237 Voigt Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3237 Voigt Dr offers parking.
Does 3237 Voigt Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3237 Voigt Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3237 Voigt Dr have a pool?
No, 3237 Voigt Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3237 Voigt Dr have accessible units?
No, 3237 Voigt Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3237 Voigt Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3237 Voigt Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3237 Voigt Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3237 Voigt Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
