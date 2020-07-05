All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3237 Voigt Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3237 Voigt Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3237 Voigt Dr

3237 Voigt Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
North High School
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3237 Voigt Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46224
North High School

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
WEST//WAYNE TOWNSHIP
3 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM 1 CAR GARAGE
Beautiful ranch in a nice area. Easy maintenance flooring and a large yard. Call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3237 Voigt Dr have any available units?
3237 Voigt Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3237 Voigt Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3237 Voigt Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3237 Voigt Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3237 Voigt Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3237 Voigt Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3237 Voigt Dr offers parking.
Does 3237 Voigt Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3237 Voigt Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3237 Voigt Dr have a pool?
No, 3237 Voigt Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3237 Voigt Dr have accessible units?
No, 3237 Voigt Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3237 Voigt Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3237 Voigt Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3237 Voigt Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3237 Voigt Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodlake Apartments of Indianapolis
7401 Merganser Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Mann Village
4010 Mann Village Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Woods of Eagle Creek
4949 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Slate Run
9555 International Circle
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Indiana Flats and Townhomes
735 W 11th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The Aura Apartment Homes
3035 W 39th St
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Summit at Keystone
6630 Glenbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College