Home
Indianapolis, IN
3223 Guilford Avenue
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:35 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3223 Guilford Avenue
3223 Guilford Ave
No Longer Available
Location
3223 Guilford Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Martindale - Brightwood
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 Bedroom - Must see this huge duplex. Great location right between downtown and Broad Ripple. Easy access to bus lines. Please no section 8.
Please call (317) 259-1500 to schedule a time to view.
(RLNE2064463)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3223 Guilford Avenue have any available units?
3223 Guilford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3223 Guilford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3223 Guilford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3223 Guilford Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3223 Guilford Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3223 Guilford Avenue offer parking?
No, 3223 Guilford Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3223 Guilford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3223 Guilford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3223 Guilford Avenue have a pool?
No, 3223 Guilford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3223 Guilford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3223 Guilford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3223 Guilford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3223 Guilford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3223 Guilford Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3223 Guilford Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
