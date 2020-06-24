All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3223 Guilford Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3223 Guilford Avenue
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:35 AM

3223 Guilford Avenue

3223 Guilford Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Martindale - Brightwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3223 Guilford Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Martindale - Brightwood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 Bedroom - Must see this huge duplex. Great location right between downtown and Broad Ripple. Easy access to bus lines. Please no section 8.

Please call (317) 259-1500 to schedule a time to view.

(RLNE2064463)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3223 Guilford Avenue have any available units?
3223 Guilford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3223 Guilford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3223 Guilford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3223 Guilford Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3223 Guilford Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3223 Guilford Avenue offer parking?
No, 3223 Guilford Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3223 Guilford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3223 Guilford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3223 Guilford Avenue have a pool?
No, 3223 Guilford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3223 Guilford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3223 Guilford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3223 Guilford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3223 Guilford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3223 Guilford Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3223 Guilford Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Wylde
6612 Eagle Pointe Dr N
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Greenway
5350 East 21st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
The Aura Apartment Homes
3035 W 39th St
Indianapolis, IN 46228
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Braeburn Village Apartments
2170 Braeburn East Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46219

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College