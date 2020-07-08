Rent Calculator
3221 Lowry Road
3221 Lowry Road
Location
3221 Lowry Road, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath home. 1.5 car garage. Partial fenced back yard. Updates include new flooring, paint, kitchen and appliances.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3221 Lowry Road have any available units?
3221 Lowry Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3221 Lowry Road have?
Some of 3221 Lowry Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3221 Lowry Road currently offering any rent specials?
3221 Lowry Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3221 Lowry Road pet-friendly?
No, 3221 Lowry Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3221 Lowry Road offer parking?
Yes, 3221 Lowry Road offers parking.
Does 3221 Lowry Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3221 Lowry Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3221 Lowry Road have a pool?
No, 3221 Lowry Road does not have a pool.
Does 3221 Lowry Road have accessible units?
No, 3221 Lowry Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3221 Lowry Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3221 Lowry Road has units with dishwashers.
