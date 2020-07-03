All apartments in Indianapolis
3220 Norwich Lane

3220 Norwich Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3220 Norwich Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46224
North High School

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Eagledale - 3 BR home - Three bedroom, 1 bath, 1 story home with 999 square feet in Eagledale near 34th & Moeller. Gas heat, AC. Garage.
Painting & Cleaning in progress....contact us now for more information.

(RLNE5684961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3220 Norwich Lane have any available units?
3220 Norwich Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3220 Norwich Lane have?
Some of 3220 Norwich Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3220 Norwich Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3220 Norwich Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3220 Norwich Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3220 Norwich Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3220 Norwich Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3220 Norwich Lane offers parking.
Does 3220 Norwich Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3220 Norwich Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3220 Norwich Lane have a pool?
No, 3220 Norwich Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3220 Norwich Lane have accessible units?
No, 3220 Norwich Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3220 Norwich Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3220 Norwich Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

