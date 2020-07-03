3220 Norwich Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46224 North High School
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Eagledale - 3 BR home - Three bedroom, 1 bath, 1 story home with 999 square feet in Eagledale near 34th & Moeller. Gas heat, AC. Garage. Painting & Cleaning in progress....contact us now for more information.
(RLNE5684961)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3220 Norwich Lane have any available units?
3220 Norwich Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.