Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Charming spacious 2 Bedroom home with garage ready to be rented. This home is near shopping, schools, downtown, and public transportation. Click this link to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1121619?source=marketing. Once you view the home you can apply here https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/865027 .



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.