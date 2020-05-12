All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3210 East Dudley Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3210 East Dudley Avenue
Last updated May 15 2020 at 5:54 AM

3210 East Dudley Avenue

3210 East Dudley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Edgewood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3210 East Dudley Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46227
Edgewood

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3210 East Dudley Avenue have any available units?
3210 East Dudley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3210 East Dudley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3210 East Dudley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3210 East Dudley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3210 East Dudley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3210 East Dudley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3210 East Dudley Avenue offers parking.
Does 3210 East Dudley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3210 East Dudley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3210 East Dudley Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3210 East Dudley Avenue has a pool.
Does 3210 East Dudley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3210 East Dudley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3210 East Dudley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3210 East Dudley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3210 East Dudley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3210 East Dudley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River West Flats
1150 N White River Pkwy Wdr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Harbour Pointe Apartments
4400 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Pangea Parkwest Apartments
5816 W 38th St
Indianapolis, IN 46224
The Coil
6349 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Chateau in the Woods
4020 Monaco Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Redwood Indianapolis
7925 Carlington Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46237

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College