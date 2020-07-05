Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3201 Welch Drive.
Last updated August 13 2019 at 10:18 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3201 Welch Drive.
3201 Welch Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Eagledale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3201 Welch Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46224
Eagledale
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WEST// WAYNE TOWNSHIP
3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car detached garage
Great ranch home that features low maintenance ceramic tile flooring and a nice backyard with deck! Call today for a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3201 Welch Drive. have any available units?
3201 Welch Drive. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3201 Welch Drive. currently offering any rent specials?
3201 Welch Drive. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 Welch Drive. pet-friendly?
No, 3201 Welch Drive. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3201 Welch Drive. offer parking?
Yes, 3201 Welch Drive. offers parking.
Does 3201 Welch Drive. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3201 Welch Drive. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 Welch Drive. have a pool?
No, 3201 Welch Drive. does not have a pool.
Does 3201 Welch Drive. have accessible units?
No, 3201 Welch Drive. does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 Welch Drive. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3201 Welch Drive. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3201 Welch Drive. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3201 Welch Drive. does not have units with air conditioning.
