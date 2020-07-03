Rent Calculator
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3201 E 34th st.
Last updated April 2 2020 at 8:57 PM
1 of 1
3201 E 34th st
3201 East 34th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3201 East 34th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Martindale - Brightwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
single family home.
$50 app fee per adult
No evictions in the last 3 years no severe felonies, 3x rent amount in income.
Lorin.rrrehabs90@yahoo.com
TEXT ONLY 317-478-7219
Calls 317-702-0014
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3201 E 34th st have any available units?
3201 E 34th st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3201 E 34th st currently offering any rent specials?
3201 E 34th st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 E 34th st pet-friendly?
No, 3201 E 34th st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3201 E 34th st offer parking?
No, 3201 E 34th st does not offer parking.
Does 3201 E 34th st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3201 E 34th st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 E 34th st have a pool?
No, 3201 E 34th st does not have a pool.
Does 3201 E 34th st have accessible units?
No, 3201 E 34th st does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 E 34th st have units with dishwashers?
No, 3201 E 34th st does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3201 E 34th st have units with air conditioning?
No, 3201 E 34th st does not have units with air conditioning.
