All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3201 E 34th st.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3201 E 34th st
Last updated April 2 2020 at 8:57 PM

3201 E 34th st

3201 East 34th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Martindale - Brightwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3201 East 34th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Martindale - Brightwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
single family home.
$50 app fee per adult
No evictions in the last 3 years no severe felonies, 3x rent amount in income.

Lorin.rrrehabs90@yahoo.com
TEXT ONLY 317-478-7219
Calls 317-702-0014

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3201 E 34th st have any available units?
3201 E 34th st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3201 E 34th st currently offering any rent specials?
3201 E 34th st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 E 34th st pet-friendly?
No, 3201 E 34th st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3201 E 34th st offer parking?
No, 3201 E 34th st does not offer parking.
Does 3201 E 34th st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3201 E 34th st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 E 34th st have a pool?
No, 3201 E 34th st does not have a pool.
Does 3201 E 34th st have accessible units?
No, 3201 E 34th st does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 E 34th st have units with dishwashers?
No, 3201 E 34th st does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3201 E 34th st have units with air conditioning?
No, 3201 E 34th st does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford Georgetown
5810 Sebring Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Ambassador
39 E 9th St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Chateau in the Woods
4020 Monaco Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College