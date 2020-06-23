32 North Gladstone Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex in Tuxedo Park area.

2 Story. Freshly painted throughout and brand new hardwood laminate flooring! Stove and Refrigerator provided. 1 car detached garage. Ready for move in!

Contact us to schedule a showing.