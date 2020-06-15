All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 319 S Temple Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
319 S Temple Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

319 S Temple Ave

319 S Temple Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

319 S Temple Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a0f0c6e003 ----
This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property you are interested in and click on Schedule Showing.

We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you would like to skip the line and receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com and get a pre-approval. Click on any property and fill out an application. A pre-approval will allow you to put $ down and take a home off the market at the time of your showing.

12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 S Temple Ave have any available units?
319 S Temple Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 319 S Temple Ave currently offering any rent specials?
319 S Temple Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 S Temple Ave pet-friendly?
No, 319 S Temple Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 319 S Temple Ave offer parking?
No, 319 S Temple Ave does not offer parking.
Does 319 S Temple Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 S Temple Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 S Temple Ave have a pool?
No, 319 S Temple Ave does not have a pool.
Does 319 S Temple Ave have accessible units?
No, 319 S Temple Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 319 S Temple Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 319 S Temple Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 319 S Temple Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 S Temple Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Veridian Castleton
7629 Ivywood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
The Coil
6349 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Turnverein
902 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College