Last updated July 13 2019 at 5:16 PM

3170 Sapphire Blvd

3170 Sapphire Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3170 Sapphire Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN 46268
Crooked Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/00997d1038 ---- This three bedroom single family features all needed appliances in the spacious kitchen, easy to clean flooring, great living room, two full bathrooms with tub/shower combo, detached garage that also provides plenty of room for storage! and nice yard with deck on back of home perfect for relaxing and summertime entertainment! Schedule a showing today!

$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days.n 2 Years Disposal Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3170 Sapphire Blvd have any available units?
3170 Sapphire Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3170 Sapphire Blvd have?
Some of 3170 Sapphire Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3170 Sapphire Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3170 Sapphire Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3170 Sapphire Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3170 Sapphire Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 3170 Sapphire Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 3170 Sapphire Blvd offers parking.
Does 3170 Sapphire Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3170 Sapphire Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3170 Sapphire Blvd have a pool?
No, 3170 Sapphire Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3170 Sapphire Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3170 Sapphire Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3170 Sapphire Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3170 Sapphire Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
