3170 Sapphire Blvd

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/00997d1038 ---- This three bedroom single family features all needed appliances in the spacious kitchen, easy to clean flooring, great living room, two full bathrooms with tub/shower combo, detached garage that also provides plenty of room for storage! and nice yard with deck on back of home perfect for relaxing and summertime entertainment! Schedule a showing today!



$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days.n 2 Years Disposal Dryer