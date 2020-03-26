Rent Calculator
316 East Caven Street
Last updated July 13 2019 at 11:48 AM
316 East Caven Street
316 East Caven Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
316 East Caven Street, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Near Southside
Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1 year lease required
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 316 East Caven Street have any available units?
316 East Caven Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 316 East Caven Street currently offering any rent specials?
316 East Caven Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 East Caven Street pet-friendly?
No, 316 East Caven Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 316 East Caven Street offer parking?
No, 316 East Caven Street does not offer parking.
Does 316 East Caven Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 East Caven Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 East Caven Street have a pool?
No, 316 East Caven Street does not have a pool.
Does 316 East Caven Street have accessible units?
No, 316 East Caven Street does not have accessible units.
Does 316 East Caven Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 East Caven Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 316 East Caven Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 316 East Caven Street does not have units with air conditioning.
