Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3151 South Holt Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
3151 South Holt Road
3151 South Holt Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
3151 South Holt Road, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Mars Hill
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rental Terms: Rent: $650, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $650
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3151 South Holt Road have any available units?
3151 South Holt Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3151 South Holt Road currently offering any rent specials?
3151 South Holt Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3151 South Holt Road pet-friendly?
No, 3151 South Holt Road is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3151 South Holt Road offer parking?
No, 3151 South Holt Road does not offer parking.
Does 3151 South Holt Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3151 South Holt Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3151 South Holt Road have a pool?
No, 3151 South Holt Road does not have a pool.
Does 3151 South Holt Road have accessible units?
No, 3151 South Holt Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3151 South Holt Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3151 South Holt Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3151 South Holt Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3151 South Holt Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
