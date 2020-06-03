Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3147 E 42nd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3147 E 42nd
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3147 E 42nd
3147 East 42nd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3147 East 42nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meadows
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4 bed 2 bath home **Move in Ready** - Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home on the East side of Indianapolis ! Register at Rently.com to schedule self showing
(RLNE2601701)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3147 E 42nd have any available units?
3147 E 42nd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3147 E 42nd currently offering any rent specials?
3147 E 42nd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3147 E 42nd pet-friendly?
No, 3147 E 42nd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3147 E 42nd offer parking?
No, 3147 E 42nd does not offer parking.
Does 3147 E 42nd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3147 E 42nd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3147 E 42nd have a pool?
No, 3147 E 42nd does not have a pool.
Does 3147 E 42nd have accessible units?
No, 3147 E 42nd does not have accessible units.
Does 3147 E 42nd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3147 E 42nd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3147 E 42nd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3147 E 42nd does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Wylde
6612 Eagle Pointe Dr N
Indianapolis, IN 46254
The Jameson
1808 Century Way
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Meridian Lakes Apartments
7344 Meridian Hills Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
The Aura Apartment Homes
3035 W 39th St
Indianapolis, IN 46228
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College