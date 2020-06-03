All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3147 E 42nd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3147 E 42nd
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

3147 E 42nd

3147 East 42nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3147 East 42nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meadows

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4 bed 2 bath home **Move in Ready** - Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home on the East side of Indianapolis ! Register at Rently.com to schedule self showing

(RLNE2601701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3147 E 42nd have any available units?
3147 E 42nd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3147 E 42nd currently offering any rent specials?
3147 E 42nd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3147 E 42nd pet-friendly?
No, 3147 E 42nd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3147 E 42nd offer parking?
No, 3147 E 42nd does not offer parking.
Does 3147 E 42nd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3147 E 42nd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3147 E 42nd have a pool?
No, 3147 E 42nd does not have a pool.
Does 3147 E 42nd have accessible units?
No, 3147 E 42nd does not have accessible units.
Does 3147 E 42nd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3147 E 42nd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3147 E 42nd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3147 E 42nd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Wylde
6612 Eagle Pointe Dr N
Indianapolis, IN 46254
The Jameson
1808 Century Way
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Meridian Lakes Apartments
7344 Meridian Hills Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
The Aura Apartment Homes
3035 W 39th St
Indianapolis, IN 46228
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College