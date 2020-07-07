All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3147 Barnes Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3147 Barnes Ave
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

3147 Barnes Ave

3147 Barnes Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Northwest - Riverside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3147 Barnes Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEWLY REMODELED. New paint, hardwood floors, new cabinets, and carpet in bedrooms. New bathroom. Near downtown. Comes with appliances! Hardwood throughout. CALL/TEXT 317-363-9926 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5295685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3147 Barnes Ave have any available units?
3147 Barnes Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3147 Barnes Ave have?
Some of 3147 Barnes Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3147 Barnes Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3147 Barnes Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3147 Barnes Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3147 Barnes Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3147 Barnes Ave offer parking?
No, 3147 Barnes Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3147 Barnes Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3147 Barnes Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3147 Barnes Ave have a pool?
No, 3147 Barnes Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3147 Barnes Ave have accessible units?
No, 3147 Barnes Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3147 Barnes Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3147 Barnes Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Northview Apartments of Indianapolis
8607 Cholla Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Grande Reserve at Geist
11345 Arborview Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46236
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Meridian Lakes Apartments
7344 Meridian Hills Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Whit
307 North Pennsylvania Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College