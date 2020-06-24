All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3142 N Euclid Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3142 N Euclid Ave
Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:55 AM

3142 N Euclid Ave

3142 North Euclid Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Martindale - Brightwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3142 North Euclid Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Martindale - Brightwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This is a 3 bedroom/1 bath single family home located in Center Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, and central air! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: Thru March 31, 2021.

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Electric Furnace, Electric Water Heater.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.

CENTRAL AIR: Yes.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3142 N Euclid Ave have any available units?
3142 N Euclid Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3142 N Euclid Ave have?
Some of 3142 N Euclid Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3142 N Euclid Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3142 N Euclid Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3142 N Euclid Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3142 N Euclid Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3142 N Euclid Ave offer parking?
No, 3142 N Euclid Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3142 N Euclid Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3142 N Euclid Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3142 N Euclid Ave have a pool?
No, 3142 N Euclid Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3142 N Euclid Ave have accessible units?
No, 3142 N Euclid Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3142 N Euclid Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3142 N Euclid Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northview Apartments of Indianapolis
8607 Cholla Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Slate Run
9555 International Circle
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46224
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College