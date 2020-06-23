All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3141 Wildcat Lane

3141 Wildcat Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3141 Wildcat Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Southeast Indianapolis

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3141 Wildcat Lane have any available units?
3141 Wildcat Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3141 Wildcat Lane have?
Some of 3141 Wildcat Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3141 Wildcat Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3141 Wildcat Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3141 Wildcat Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3141 Wildcat Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3141 Wildcat Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3141 Wildcat Lane does offer parking.
Does 3141 Wildcat Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3141 Wildcat Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3141 Wildcat Lane have a pool?
No, 3141 Wildcat Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3141 Wildcat Lane have accessible units?
No, 3141 Wildcat Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3141 Wildcat Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3141 Wildcat Lane has units with dishwashers.
