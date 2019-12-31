Rent Calculator
314 North Denny Street
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM
314 North Denny Street
314 North Denny Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
314 North Denny Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom duplex available near downtown. Two levels
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 314 North Denny Street have any available units?
314 North Denny Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 314 North Denny Street currently offering any rent specials?
314 North Denny Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 North Denny Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 314 North Denny Street is pet friendly.
Does 314 North Denny Street offer parking?
No, 314 North Denny Street does not offer parking.
Does 314 North Denny Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 North Denny Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 North Denny Street have a pool?
No, 314 North Denny Street does not have a pool.
Does 314 North Denny Street have accessible units?
No, 314 North Denny Street does not have accessible units.
Does 314 North Denny Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 314 North Denny Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 314 North Denny Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 314 North Denny Street does not have units with air conditioning.
