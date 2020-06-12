Rent Calculator
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3132 Harlan Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3132 Harlan Street
Last updated September 7 2019 at 3:25 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3132 Harlan Street
3132 Harlan Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3132 Harlan Street, Indianapolis, IN 46237
University Heights
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4deab590a6 ---- Contact For Lease Details Garage Patio/Deck Storage Shed Stove/Range Washer/Dryer Hook Ups
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3132 Harlan Street have any available units?
3132 Harlan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3132 Harlan Street have?
Some of 3132 Harlan Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3132 Harlan Street currently offering any rent specials?
3132 Harlan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3132 Harlan Street pet-friendly?
No, 3132 Harlan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3132 Harlan Street offer parking?
Yes, 3132 Harlan Street offers parking.
Does 3132 Harlan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3132 Harlan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3132 Harlan Street have a pool?
No, 3132 Harlan Street does not have a pool.
Does 3132 Harlan Street have accessible units?
No, 3132 Harlan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3132 Harlan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3132 Harlan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
