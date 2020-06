Amenities

pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!***Great opportunity with this 4 BR 2.5 Bath 2-Story in Hanover. Picture this open floor plan with huge rooms being yours! Home features wood burning fireplace, 2.5 baths, huge closets and much more! Conveniently located minutes from I-465.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.