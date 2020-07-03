All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3126 N. Tacoma Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3126 N. Tacoma Avenue
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM

3126 N. Tacoma Avenue

3126 North Tacoma Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Martindale - Brightwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3126 North Tacoma Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Martindale - Brightwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5140691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3126 N. Tacoma Avenue have any available units?
3126 N. Tacoma Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3126 N. Tacoma Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3126 N. Tacoma Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3126 N. Tacoma Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3126 N. Tacoma Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3126 N. Tacoma Avenue offer parking?
No, 3126 N. Tacoma Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3126 N. Tacoma Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3126 N. Tacoma Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3126 N. Tacoma Avenue have a pool?
No, 3126 N. Tacoma Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3126 N. Tacoma Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3126 N. Tacoma Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3126 N. Tacoma Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3126 N. Tacoma Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3126 N. Tacoma Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3126 N. Tacoma Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Coil
6349 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
26 West Apartments
26 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Penrose On Mass
530 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College