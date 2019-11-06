All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3126 Manor Ct

3126 Manor Court · No Longer Available
Location

3126 Manor Court, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Martindale - Brightwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
CENTER TOWNSHIP:

Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Living Room
Other Features include: Eat-in-kitchen, Washer/Dryer hook-up, 1 car garage, Hardwood floors

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven

CENTRAL AIR: NO

LEASE TERMS: 15 month lease required

PET POLICY: Ask about our Pet Policy

UTILITIES: Gas Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3126 Manor Ct have any available units?
3126 Manor Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3126 Manor Ct have?
Some of 3126 Manor Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3126 Manor Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3126 Manor Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3126 Manor Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3126 Manor Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3126 Manor Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3126 Manor Ct does offer parking.
Does 3126 Manor Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3126 Manor Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3126 Manor Ct have a pool?
No, 3126 Manor Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3126 Manor Ct have accessible units?
No, 3126 Manor Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3126 Manor Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3126 Manor Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
