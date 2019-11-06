3126 Manor Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

CENTER TOWNSHIP:



Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Living Room

Other Features include: Eat-in-kitchen, Washer/Dryer hook-up, 1 car garage, Hardwood floors



APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven



CENTRAL AIR: NO



LEASE TERMS: 15 month lease required



PET POLICY: Ask about our Pet Policy



UTILITIES: Gas Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water heater



Tenant Pays: All Utilities



CONTACT:

For more information

For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com