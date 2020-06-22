Rent Calculator
3125 North GLADSTONE Avenue
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3125 North GLADSTONE Avenue
3125 North Gladstone Avenue
·
Location
3125 North Gladstone Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Martindale - Brightwood
Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Three bedroom, 1 bathroom home for rent. All kitchen appliances included with immediate availability.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3125 North GLADSTONE Avenue have any available units?
3125 North GLADSTONE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3125 North GLADSTONE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3125 North GLADSTONE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3125 North GLADSTONE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3125 North GLADSTONE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3125 North GLADSTONE Avenue offer parking?
No, 3125 North GLADSTONE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3125 North GLADSTONE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3125 North GLADSTONE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3125 North GLADSTONE Avenue have a pool?
No, 3125 North GLADSTONE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3125 North GLADSTONE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3125 North GLADSTONE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3125 North GLADSTONE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3125 North GLADSTONE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3125 North GLADSTONE Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3125 North GLADSTONE Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
