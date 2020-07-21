All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated September 9 2019 at 4:15 AM

3125 North Fuller Drive

3125 North Fuller Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3125 North Fuller Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46224
Eagledale

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home available for rent Sept 2. Due to demand we will only be serving on a first come first serve basis. Please apply online at our website by searching Hoosier Real Estate Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3125 North Fuller Drive have any available units?
3125 North Fuller Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3125 North Fuller Drive have?
Some of 3125 North Fuller Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3125 North Fuller Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3125 North Fuller Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3125 North Fuller Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3125 North Fuller Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3125 North Fuller Drive offer parking?
No, 3125 North Fuller Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3125 North Fuller Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3125 North Fuller Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3125 North Fuller Drive have a pool?
No, 3125 North Fuller Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3125 North Fuller Drive have accessible units?
No, 3125 North Fuller Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3125 North Fuller Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3125 North Fuller Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
