Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3122 Boulevard Place
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3122 Boulevard Place
3122 Boulevard Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Northwest - Riverside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3122 Boulevard Place, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rental Terms: Rent: $650, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $650, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3122 Boulevard Place have any available units?
3122 Boulevard Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3122 Boulevard Place currently offering any rent specials?
3122 Boulevard Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3122 Boulevard Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3122 Boulevard Place is pet friendly.
Does 3122 Boulevard Place offer parking?
No, 3122 Boulevard Place does not offer parking.
Does 3122 Boulevard Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3122 Boulevard Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3122 Boulevard Place have a pool?
No, 3122 Boulevard Place does not have a pool.
Does 3122 Boulevard Place have accessible units?
No, 3122 Boulevard Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3122 Boulevard Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3122 Boulevard Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3122 Boulevard Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3122 Boulevard Place does not have units with air conditioning.
