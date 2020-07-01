All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3120 Ruckle St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3120 Ruckle St
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:51 AM

3120 Ruckle St

3120 Ruckle Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3120 Ruckle Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This is a 3 bedroom/1 bath duplex home located in Center Township. The home comes with a refrigerator and stove/oven! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: Thru April 30, 2021.

UTILITIES: Gas Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.

CENTRAL AIR: No.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3120 Ruckle St have any available units?
3120 Ruckle St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3120 Ruckle St have?
Some of 3120 Ruckle St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3120 Ruckle St currently offering any rent specials?
3120 Ruckle St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3120 Ruckle St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3120 Ruckle St is pet friendly.
Does 3120 Ruckle St offer parking?
No, 3120 Ruckle St does not offer parking.
Does 3120 Ruckle St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3120 Ruckle St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3120 Ruckle St have a pool?
No, 3120 Ruckle St does not have a pool.
Does 3120 Ruckle St have accessible units?
No, 3120 Ruckle St does not have accessible units.
Does 3120 Ruckle St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3120 Ruckle St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
The Coil
6349 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Pangea Courts
4425 Linwood Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46201
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Janus Lofts
255 S McCrea St
Indianapolis, IN 46225

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College