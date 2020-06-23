Rent Calculator
Indianapolis, IN
3120 N Capitol Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
3120 N Capitol Ave
3120 North Capitol Avenue
·
No Longer Available
3120 North Capitol Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
$1,000 - Large 4 Bed/ 2.0 Bath house within walking distance of Children's Museum.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Does 3120 N Capitol Ave have any available units?
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
Indianapolis Rent Report
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3120 N Capitol Ave have?
Some of 3120 N Capitol Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3120 N Capitol Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3120 N Capitol Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3120 N Capitol Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3120 N Capitol Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3120 N Capitol Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3120 N Capitol Ave offers parking.
Does 3120 N Capitol Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3120 N Capitol Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3120 N Capitol Ave have a pool?
No, 3120 N Capitol Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3120 N Capitol Ave have accessible units?
No, 3120 N Capitol Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3120 N Capitol Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3120 N Capitol Ave has units with dishwashers.
