312 S College Ave

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated alarm system

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system key fob access pet friendly

Historic Fletcher Place Rental - Property Id: 105463



Completely Remodeled Two Story In Historic Fletcher Place Neighborhood. Home Has Master Suite On Main Level, With Two Large Bedrooms And A Bath Upstairs. Home Has Open Style Floor Plan That Can See From Front To Back. Some added features to the home are an alarm system, keyless entry, storage shed, water softener, and gas heat. Located Across From Iarias Italian Restaurant, Two Blocks From Metazoa Dog Friendly Brewery, And Nestled Between Mass Ave And Fountain Square. Approximately One Mile Walk To Lucas Oil Stadium, And Shorter To Bankers Life Fieldhouse For The Sports Fan. Park Like Settings Near As Well As A Quick Walk To Downtown.

No Dogs Allowed



