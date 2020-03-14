All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:54 AM

312 S College Ave

312 South College Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

312 South College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Downtown Indianapolis

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
alarm system
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
key fob access
pet friendly
Historic Fletcher Place Rental - Property Id: 105463

Completely Remodeled Two Story In Historic Fletcher Place Neighborhood. Home Has Master Suite On Main Level, With Two Large Bedrooms And A Bath Upstairs. Home Has Open Style Floor Plan That Can See From Front To Back. Some added features to the home are an alarm system, keyless entry, storage shed, water softener, and gas heat. Located Across From Iarias Italian Restaurant, Two Blocks From Metazoa Dog Friendly Brewery, And Nestled Between Mass Ave And Fountain Square. Approximately One Mile Walk To Lucas Oil Stadium, And Shorter To Bankers Life Fieldhouse For The Sports Fan. Park Like Settings Near As Well As A Quick Walk To Downtown.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105463
Property Id 105463

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4838208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 S College Ave have any available units?
312 S College Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 312 S College Ave have?
Some of 312 S College Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 S College Ave currently offering any rent specials?
312 S College Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 S College Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 312 S College Ave is pet friendly.
Does 312 S College Ave offer parking?
No, 312 S College Ave does not offer parking.
Does 312 S College Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 312 S College Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 S College Ave have a pool?
No, 312 S College Ave does not have a pool.
Does 312 S College Ave have accessible units?
No, 312 S College Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 312 S College Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 312 S College Ave has units with dishwashers.
