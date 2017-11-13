312 East 13th Street

Amenities
Renovated 1BR apt in the Old Northside features high quality finishes: distressed maple floors, contemporary slab espresso cabinets with brushed nickel pulls, quartz counters w. undermount sinks, 9' ceilings w. modern ceiling fans & light fixtures. Fully renovated bath w. Kohler/Sterling tub/shower, Kohler fixtures, quartz vanity top w. undermount Kohler sink, modern ceramic tile flooring, towel storage rack & contemporary lighting. Double closet w.shelving in Master Bedroom, Extra storage in laundry area located in lower level! A dedicated parking space would be available for an additional $50/mo! Virtual tour is identical sister unit.