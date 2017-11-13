All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
312 East 13th Street
312 East 13th Street

312 East 13th Street · (888) 588-2537
Location

312 East 13th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northside

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$1,175

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Amenities

Renovated 1BR apt in the Old Northside features high quality finishes: distressed maple floors, contemporary slab espresso cabinets with brushed nickel pulls, quartz counters w. undermount sinks, 9' ceilings w. modern ceiling fans & light fixtures. Fully renovated bath w. Kohler/Sterling tub/shower, Kohler fixtures, quartz vanity top w. undermount Kohler sink, modern ceramic tile flooring, towel storage rack & contemporary lighting. Double closet w.shelving in Master Bedroom, Extra storage in laundry area located in lower level! A dedicated parking space would be available for an additional $50/mo! Virtual tour is identical sister unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 East 13th Street have any available units?
312 East 13th Street has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 312 East 13th Street have?
Some of 312 East 13th Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 East 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
312 East 13th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 East 13th Street pet-friendly?
No, 312 East 13th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 312 East 13th Street offer parking?
Yes, 312 East 13th Street does offer parking.
Does 312 East 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 East 13th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 East 13th Street have a pool?
No, 312 East 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 312 East 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 312 East 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 312 East 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 312 East 13th Street has units with dishwashers.
