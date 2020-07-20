All apartments in Indianapolis
3118 Stillcrest Lane

3118 Stillcrest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3118 Stillcrest Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Southern Dunes

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,600 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful tile, laminate hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Call for a self-tour (844) 395-3959 or apply on our website www.firstkeyhomes.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3118 Stillcrest Lane have any available units?
3118 Stillcrest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3118 Stillcrest Lane have?
Some of 3118 Stillcrest Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3118 Stillcrest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3118 Stillcrest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3118 Stillcrest Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3118 Stillcrest Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3118 Stillcrest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3118 Stillcrest Lane offers parking.
Does 3118 Stillcrest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3118 Stillcrest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3118 Stillcrest Lane have a pool?
No, 3118 Stillcrest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3118 Stillcrest Lane have accessible units?
No, 3118 Stillcrest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3118 Stillcrest Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3118 Stillcrest Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
