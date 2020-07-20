3118 Stillcrest Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,600 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful tile, laminate hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Call for a self-tour (844) 395-3959 or apply on our website www.firstkeyhomes.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.