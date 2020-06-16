All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3118 Ruckle St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3118 Ruckle St
Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:42 AM

3118 Ruckle St

3118 Ruckle Street · (317) 662-4890 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3118 Ruckle Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1651 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This is a 3 bedroom/1 bath duplex home located in Center Township. The home comes with a refrigerator and stove/oven! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: Thru April 30, 2021.

UTILITIES: Gas Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Electric Water Heater.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.

CENTRAL AIR: No.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3118 Ruckle St have any available units?
3118 Ruckle St has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3118 Ruckle St have?
Some of 3118 Ruckle St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3118 Ruckle St currently offering any rent specials?
3118 Ruckle St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3118 Ruckle St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3118 Ruckle St is pet friendly.
Does 3118 Ruckle St offer parking?
No, 3118 Ruckle St does not offer parking.
Does 3118 Ruckle St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3118 Ruckle St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3118 Ruckle St have a pool?
No, 3118 Ruckle St does not have a pool.
Does 3118 Ruckle St have accessible units?
No, 3118 Ruckle St does not have accessible units.
Does 3118 Ruckle St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3118 Ruckle St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3118 Ruckle St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Creek Bay at Meridian Woods
6650 Creek Bay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46217
The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Axis
401 N Senate Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Stone Ridge Apartments & Townhomes at the Ridge
7111 Vedder Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46241

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity