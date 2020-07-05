3113 Midvale Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46222 Eagledale
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
WEST/WAYNE TWP** 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car garage Very nice renovated with new flooring throughout! Nice open kitchen and fresh paint throughout! Updated bathroom with great ceramic tile flooring! Great value! Must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3113 Midvale Dr have any available units?
3113 Midvale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.