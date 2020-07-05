All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3113 Midvale Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3113 Midvale Dr
Last updated February 25 2020 at 4:46 AM

3113 Midvale Dr

3113 Midvale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Eagledale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3113 Midvale Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WEST/WAYNE TWP**
3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car garage
Very nice renovated with new flooring throughout! Nice open kitchen and fresh paint throughout! Updated bathroom with great ceramic tile flooring! Great value! Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3113 Midvale Dr have any available units?
3113 Midvale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3113 Midvale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3113 Midvale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3113 Midvale Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3113 Midvale Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3113 Midvale Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3113 Midvale Dr offers parking.
Does 3113 Midvale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3113 Midvale Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3113 Midvale Dr have a pool?
No, 3113 Midvale Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3113 Midvale Dr have accessible units?
No, 3113 Midvale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3113 Midvale Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3113 Midvale Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3113 Midvale Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3113 Midvale Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The MK
5858 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Shore Acres
1105 Westfield Ct W
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College